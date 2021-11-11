Bioelectric Medicine Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing geriatric population across the globe and its associated disorders

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bioelectric Medicine Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Bioelectric Medicine market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Bioelectric Medicine market. The growing pool of geriatric population has resulted in the requirement of bioelectric medicine, which is the primary factor anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the aging population is easily affected by medical disorders like cardiac arrhythmias, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and depression.

The growth in the emergence of critical wounds, rising number of surgeries, trauma, and burn cases, in addition to the high disposable income of consumers and the increasing levels of awareness regarding the need for the diagnosis of complex wounds are the major drivers of the market. The growing curve in the per capita disposable incomes across all the major nations and the cost-effectiveness of advanced products throughout developing economies, is affecting the growth of the market positively. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Bioelectric Medicine market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In September 2020, Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a US based bioelectric company launched its patented Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology which supposedly received the certification from Medical Device Single Audit Program. The NPS technology aids in delivering nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells, consequently relieving adjacent non-cellular tissue of any damage.

In terms of the product lineups, the largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) which is often leading to increase in arrhythmia, cardiovascular death and technological advancements in ICDs.

Major competitors in the market majorly focusing on investments in R&D in order to enhance technological advancements across the industry. Furthermore, the growing levels of awareness regarding healthcare is leading to the popularity of electroceuticals in developing countries like Argentina, China, South Africa, and India are expected to propel the sector growth..

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bioelectric Medicine market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape. Over the recent past, there has been a growing emphasis of technological advancements which extends to cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, cochlear implants, and spinal cord stimulators, are used for the treatment of these conditions.

Key participants include Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; St. Jude Medical; Cochlear Ltd.; LivaNova PLC; Sonova; BIOTRONIK; SECOND SIGHT; Nevro Corp among others.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Bioelectric Medicine market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence.

Regional Landscape section of the Bioelectric Medicine report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Bioelectric Medicine market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Bioelectric Medicine Market on the product type, application, end user and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardioverter defibrillators

Cardiac pacemakers

Cohlear implants

Spinal cord stimulators

Brain stimulators

Sacral and vagus nerve stimulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Arrhythmia

Pain Management

Sensorineural hearing loss

Parkinson’s disease

Tremor

Depression

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Bioelectric Medicine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bioelectric Medicine Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population and the associated disorders

4.2.2.2. Consumer friendly grants and reimbursement policies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory protocols across developing nations

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled expertise across different parts of the value chain

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Bioelectric Medicine Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cardioverter defibrillators

5.1.2. Cardiac pacemakers

5.1.3. Cohlear implants

5.1.4. Spinal cord stimulators

5.1.5. Brain stimulators

5.1.6. Sacral and vagus nerve stimulators

Continue...



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Bioelectric Medicine Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Bioelectric Medicine Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

