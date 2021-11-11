Electronic Skin Patches Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report
Surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Electronic Skin Patches Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Electronic Skin Patches market’s present and future trends. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Electronic Skin Patches market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. As an instance, the application of electronic skin patches on a definite skin area can replace a heart rate monitor strap, positioned and held around the human body, and might face the risk of being misplaced. Electronic skin patches than conventional wearable devices are lighter, smaller, very comfortable, and less invasive.
The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Growing technological advancement is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Stanford University’s researchers have designed a very sensitive sensor to be integrated into an electronic skin attached to a prosthetic limb to imitate the sense of touch, along with other functionalities.
Key Highlights From The Report
In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.
Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.
Cosmetic patches drive an innovative delivering system of active cosmetic ingredients across the skin barrier, thereby resolving the hurdles associated with stability observed during the usage of specific actives.
Key participants include iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.
Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Electronic Skin Patches from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.
Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Highlights:
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Product Mix Matrix
R&D Analysis
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Supply chain optimization analysis
Technological updates analysis
Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
Competitive Analysis
The global Electronic Skin Patches market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.
Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Stretchable Circuits
Photovoltaic Systems
Stretchable Conductors
Electroactive Polymers
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Health Monitoring Systems
Drug Delivery Systems
Cosmetics
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Research Institutes
Cosmetic Firms
Others
The global Electronic Skin Patches market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.
Major Regions Covered in the Electronic Skin Patches Market Report:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Electronic Skin Patches Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Electronic Skin Patches Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing geriatric population
4.2.2.2. Surging usage of wearable devices
4.2.2.3. Growing inclination to health fitness
4.2.2.4. Advancement in robotics
4.2.2.5. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive devices
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Electronic Skin Patches Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Stretchable Circuits
5.1.2. Photovoltaic Systems
5.1.3. Stretchable Conductors
5.1.4. Electroactive Polymers
Continue...
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Electronic Skin Patches market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Electronic Skin Patches market
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Electronic Skin Patches market
