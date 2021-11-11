Electronic Skin Patches Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Electronic Skin Patches Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Electronic Skin Patches market’s present and future trends. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Electronic Skin Patches market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. As an instance, the application of electronic skin patches on a definite skin area can replace a heart rate monitor strap, positioned and held around the human body, and might face the risk of being misplaced. Electronic skin patches than conventional wearable devices are lighter, smaller, very comfortable, and less invasive.

The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Growing technological advancement is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Stanford University’s researchers have designed a very sensitive sensor to be integrated into an electronic skin attached to a prosthetic limb to imitate the sense of touch, along with other functionalities.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.

Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.

Cosmetic patches drive an innovative delivering system of active cosmetic ingredients across the skin barrier, thereby resolving the hurdles associated with stability observed during the usage of specific actives.

To get a sample copy of the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/244

Key participants include iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.

Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Electronic Skin Patches from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

To learn more details about the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-skin-patches-market

The global Electronic Skin Patches market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stretchable Circuits

Photovoltaic Systems

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Health Monitoring Systems

Drug Delivery Systems

Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Cosmetic Firms

Others

The global Electronic Skin Patches market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Major Regions Covered in the Electronic Skin Patches Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/244

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electronic Skin Patches Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electronic Skin Patches Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Surging usage of wearable devices

4.2.2.3. Growing inclination to health fitness

4.2.2.4. Advancement in robotics

4.2.2.5. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electronic Skin Patches Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Stretchable Circuits

5.1.2. Photovoltaic Systems

5.1.3. Stretchable Conductors

5.1.4. Electroactive Polymers

Continue...

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Electronic Skin Patches market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Electronic Skin Patches market

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Health Data Archiving Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/health-data-archiving-market

Whole Exome Sequencing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/whole-exome-sequencing-market

Sanger Sequencing Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sanger-sequencing-services-market

Nutrigenomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nutrigenomics-market

Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market

Asthma Spacers Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/asthma-spacers-market

Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-market

Hydralazine Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydralazine-market

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market

Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/personalized-therapy-biosimulation-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.