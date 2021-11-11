Big Data in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing initiative to promote the adoption of healthcare information & the rising advent of cloud will drive demand for Big Data in the Healthcare market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report, titled ‘Global Big Data in Healthcare Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global Big Data in Healthcare industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The Global Big Data in Healthcare Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Big Data in Healthcare market in each key region of the world. Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management.

The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Big Data in Healthcare market. Deployment of analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques on the growing amount of data to enhance revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and personalized medicine, which will propel the demand for the market. A surge in the adoption of healthcare information systems promoting the usage of electronic health records (EHRs) to build a more collaborative research environment will play an important role in the growth of Big Data in the Healthcare market. Moreover, the presence of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to drive big data in the healthcare market.

Key Highlights From The Report

The software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

Uptime is very crucial in the healthcare industry, and they cannot afford to have the system go down, which will propel the demand for the on-premises segment. On-premises storage does not require a wireless internet connection to collect medical data, which makes it less risky.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.

Advancement in epigenomics, genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, pharmacogenomics, and metabolomics, coupled with the digitalization of healthcare systems globally, has led to a generation of a vast amount of medical data in different formats. The growing usage of big data analytics in healthcare provides new opportunities for providing the analytical capability for reducing waste, care, medicines, and research and development. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The report on the global Big Data in Healthcare market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years. The Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Big Data in Healthcare market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Big Data in Healthcare Market on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premises

Cloud

Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Finance and Insurance Agents

Research Organization

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Big Data in Healthcare market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

