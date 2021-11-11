Australia & New Zealand Fertility Services Market is entering a new age of innovation and productivity | CAGR of 13.4%

Australia & New Zealand fertility services market generated $709 mn in 2018, is projected to reach $1,020 mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 - 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Australia & New Zealand Fertility Services Market by Procedure (IVF with ICSI, IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and Others), Service (Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg & Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The Australia & New Zealand fertility services market was valued at $709 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,020 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players profiled in this report include Adora Fertility, Care Fertility, City Fertility, Fertility Associates Limited, Fertility First, Fertility SA, GENEA LIMITED, Monash IVF Group Limited, National Women’s Health, and Virtus Health.

