Carrier Screening Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Carrier Screening Market Trends – Growing awareness of carrier screening across the healthcare industry

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Carrier Screening Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Carrier Screening market in each key region of the world. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Carrier Screening market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The market is positively affected by a few key parameters. The main biotechnological companies are trying to introduce and emphasise on a wide variety of affordable and technologically advanced screening test kits along with the solutions in order to keep a tab on the growing emergence of genetic disorders. Moreover, as a result of the testing kits becoming more advanced and cost-effective, the carrier screening market is predicted to grow significantly throughout the forecast period because of the minimized expenditure on tests and effective efficiency that are propelling the demand for them among people planning a family.

However, in developing economies, the growing urbanization is leading to changing lifestyles, which often impacts pregnant women during the phase. Hence, in order to initially detect and diagnose a disease, doctors across the globe are emphasising on the usage of carrier screening tests. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Carrier Screening industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Carrier Screening market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Key Highlights From The Report.

The growth across the carrier screening bifurcation is estimated to continue to contribute to the growth of the market until 2030 due to the fact that, with this approach, tests for multiple genetic diseases can be carried out at once. The dominance of the market segment is also because of the heavy utilization of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technique for genetic disease screening.

In terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share in 2019 which can be attributed to the increasing number of tests conducted in order to analyze whether an individual is carrying the gene for an inherited disease. The major competitors across the globe are emphasising on the development of healthcare infrastructure. Over the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecasted period as people in India, China, and Australia are becoming aware of genetic diseases and screening tests.

Key participants MedGenome Inc., Luminex Corporation, Illumina Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Natera Inc., Gene By Gene Ltd., Corporation of America Holdings, and Mount Sinai Genomics Inc., among others.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Carrier Screening Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Carrier Screening market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Carrier Screening Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Carrier Screening market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Carrier Screening market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Carrier Screening market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Carrier Screening Market on the technology, end-user & medical condition:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarrays

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Physician Offices and Clinics

Others

Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pulmonary Conditions

Hematological Conditions

Neurological Conditions

Others

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Carrier Screening market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Carrier Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Carrier Screening Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on the early detection of diseases and its prevention

4.2.2.2. Rising number of application areas of screening tests in genetic disorder

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Ethical and social implications surrounding carrier screening

4.2.3.2. Heavy costs and reimbursement issues of carrier testing

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Carrier Screening Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. DNA Sequencing

5.1.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.1.3. Microarrays

5.1.4. Others

Continue...

Report Highlights:

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Carrier Screening business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

