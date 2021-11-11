Global Energy Harvesting System Market grow at 10.2% from 2021 to 2027 | Qualiket Research

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, United states, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Energy Harvesting System Market size was valued at USD 452.2 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Solar, mechanical and thermal, wind energy is known as the energy which is available in different forms. Various applications are utilized to manage and combine the energy harvesting system. To convert the stored energy into electrical energy, the energy harvesting system is used. To meet the energy crisis, this energy system is efficient.

Energy Harvesting System Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in Energy Harvesting System Market are Honeywell International Inc, ABB limited Inc, STMicroelectronics Inc., Levent power corporation, Microchip technology, Arverni, Marlow Industries, G24 innovations Inc., MicroGent.,

Impact of the COVID-19

The spread of the pandemic has negatively impacted the global energy harvesting systems market because of the lockdowns forced in the majority of the countries worldwide since December 2019. The production of energy through energy harvesting systems has reduced because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Still, the demand for energy harvesting systems is expected to recover in the coming months and grow meaningfully in the long term.

Key Development

In June 2019, Cymbet introduced its next-generation power management/real-time clock family product optimized for EnerChip solid-state rechargeable micro-battery. This new product integrates an ultra-low-power real-time clock with power management and power switching optimized for innovative applications such as battery-less sensors and wearable sensors. The chip-scale batteries are fabricated using semiconductor processes and support energy harvesting.

In October 2020, ABB’s robots were used as part of Singapore's coronavirus-testing system. The company’s robots are being used as a part of the city-state's Rapid Automated Volume Enhancer testing system, which automates some of the manual steps usual to sample processing. Two sets of the systems can process a volume of close to 4,000 samples a day.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Light energy harvesting

Vibration energy harvesting

Radio frequency energy harvesting

Thermal energy harvesting





By Application

Building and home automation

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Security





By End-use system

Wireless switching system

Wireless HVAC system

Wireless sensing and telematics system

Tire pressure monitoring system

Asset tracking system

Remote health monitoring system

Regenerative energy harvesting system





By Component

Transducers

Power management integrated circuits (PMIC)

Secondary batteries





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific energy harvesting system market is anticipated to grow at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in industrialization as well increase in population. Renewable energy has enlarged significantly in countries like China and India. And Middle East and Africa, main countries, like Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Egypt, have introduced plans to organize the construction of smart cities over the next few years.

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers.

