Global Endodontic Devices Market worth USD 2340 million by 2027 | Qualiket Research

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, United states, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Endodontic Devices Market is estimated to grow from USD 1750 million in 2020 to USD 2340 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Endodontic treatment entails operations that are aimed to protect human teeth from infections and dental pulp damage. Endodontic treatment for apical periodontitis aims to restore the health of the peri radicular tissues, which is normally accomplished through root canal therapy, occasionally in conjunction with surgical endodontics. The increase in the geriatric population is driving the growth of the worldwide endodontic consumables market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Endodontic-Devices-Market/request-sample

Key Players

The key players profiled in Endodontic Devices market analysis include Danaher; Dentsply Sirona; FKG Dentaire; Ultradent Products; Ivoclar Vivadent; Septodont; COLTENE; Micro-Mega; Brasseler Holdings LLC; DiaDent Group International

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the End-use, the market is segmented into Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes. The dental clinics segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the projected period. In most developing nations, the patient's treatment decision is influenced by the long wait for public dental care and the high cost of private dental care.

COVID-19 Impact on the Endodontic Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a good and bad impact on large enterprises around the world, interrupting production cycles and supply chains in a variety of industries. As the number of infections shows no indications of abating, the dental equipment business has encountered enormous obstacles in eradicating the pandemic. A second wave of the pandemic is currently affecting half of the planet. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of several dental events.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Endodontic-Devices-Market/ask-for-customization

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share. attributable to an increase in the frequency of dental illnesses, the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in the demand for root canal procedures Furthermore, rising public awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of dental illness, as well as increased demand for improved healthcare facilities, are driving the market forward.

Market Segmentation

By End-use

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes





By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Endodontic-Devices-Market/payment-gateway

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Vishal Thakur Research Support Specialist QualiKet Research 6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com Website: https://qualiketresearch.com