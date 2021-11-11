Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 1400 Block of Varnum Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in the 1400 block of Varnum Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:10 pm, the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect began to assault the victim resulting in significant injuries. Responding officers apprehended the suspect. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 38 year-old Jose Galdamez-Ayala, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

 

