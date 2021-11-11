Submit Release
*Updated with Photos* Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in a Robbery Offense: 1000 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the 1000 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:24 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim while taking their property. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

 

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black 2014 Lexus ES 250 sedan. It was last seen bearing a Maryland tag of 2DC5223.

 

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspect or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

