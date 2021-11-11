At 19.3% Growth Rate: Femtocell Market Generating Revenue of $15,419 million by 2028

Allied Market

increasing indoor use of mobile phones, and the impending saturation of the telecommunications market in developed economies drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The femtocell market is segmented on the basis of technology, femtocell type, application, end-users, and region. Based on technology, the IU-H technology segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding for nearly three-fifths of the global femtocell market. However, the segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for high-speed wireless networks among businesses and energy-efficient operation and cost-effectiveness of femtocell fuel the global femtocell market. On the other hand, the availability of substitutes such as portable Wi-Fi device hinders the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for 5G networks and low latency high-speed internet and the rise in penetration of smartphone and wearable devices are projected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.

The global femtocell market was pegged at $3.82 billion in 2020 and is projected to garner $15.41 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global femtocell market. Conversely, the residential segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the market with largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the global femtocell market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Major industry players - Aricent, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc, China Mobile Ltd., Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Nokia Solutions, ZTE Corporation, and Vodafone Group Plc.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 280 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/182

Covid-19 scenario:

• The change in working environment and increase in adoption of work from home culture during Covid-19 pandemic led to increased demand for advanced telecommunication infrastructure.

• At the same time, the pandemic delayed installation projects of femtocell infrastructure in some parts of the world. Moreover, in some countries, the private LTE femtocell deployment plans were postponed or delayed due to a disrupted supply chain.

• The pandemic surged the implementation of industrial automation across several industry verticals, which increased the demand for femtocell for IoT connectivity.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/182

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

Similar Reports -

1. Push to talk Over Cellular Market

2. Cellular M2M market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.