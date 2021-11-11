Novel Vaccine Delivery Systems Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $14,437 Million Your Business by 2030

Rise in government support and investment, development of novel vaccines, and increasing coverage drive the growth of the novel vaccine delivery systems market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Novel Vaccine Delivery Systems Market by Delivery Mode (Intradermal, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, and Other), Device (Syringe, Needle-Free Injection System, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global novel vaccine delivery systems market size was valued at $5,030 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $14,437 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in government support and investment, development of novel vaccines, and growth in immunization programs & their increasing coverage drive the growth of the global novel vaccine delivery systems market. However, high cost and unaffordability of safety syringes and alternative modes of drug delivery hinder the market growth. On the contrary, FDA approval to Covid-19 vaccine and increase in need for safety syringes in emerging economies would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Altaris Capital Partners

LLC (Kindeva Drug Delivery)

Gerresheimer AG

Carl Zeiss Foundation (Schott AG)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Bioject Medical Technologies)

Gurnet Point Capital (Corium International Inc.)

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

PharmaJet, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

VAXXAS Pty Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Novel Vaccine Delivery Systems Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Novel Vaccine Delivery Systems Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Novel Vaccine Delivery Systems Market growth.

