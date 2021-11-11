Chemical Sensors Market Integrates AI For Material Innovations

Chemical Sensors Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an emerging trend in the chemical sensors market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in chemical sensors to assist in the identification and quantification of the ubiquitous mix of chemicals that comprise the environment. The ability of novel AI algorithms to seamlessly integrate with chemical sensors for material innovations and robust additive manufacturing technologies is impressive. For instance, in July 2019, IBM Corp, a US-based technology company developed an AI-assisted Hypertaste system, which is a reprogrammable chemical sensor. This system classifies liquids using artificial intelligence and can perform chemical analyses on liquids.

The increasing use of chemical sensors in the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the chemical sensors market in the forecast period. Automobile traffic is the primary source of exhaust gases. The chemical sensors and measurement technology can aid in improving engine performance, increasing energy efficiency, and lowering pollutant emissions. For instance, in January 2021, Gentex Corporation, a US-based high technology electronics company, introduced nanofiber sensing technology for detecting a wide range of chemicals, ranging from explosives to volatile organic compounds, with applications in a variety of industries including automotive, aerospace, and others. The company is presently working on a variant of this technology with an autonomous vehicle manufacturer to deliver the first smoke detector developed to identify smoke and vape within the vehicle environment. Therefore, the rising use of chemical sensors in the automotive industry propels the growth of the chemical sensors market.

The global chemical sensors market size is expected to grow from $23.95 billion in 2020 to $26.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth of the chemical sensors market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The chemical sensors market is expected to reach $34.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players covered in the global chemical sensors industry are Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Halma PLC, Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Intelligent Optical Systems, SICK AG, Alpha MOS, The Bosch Group, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Owlstone Inc., Spec Sensors, Nemoto, SenseAir AB, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., and JLM Innovation GmbH.

TBRC’s global chemical sensors market report is segmented by product type into optical, pallister or catalytic bead, others, by particulate type into liquid, gas, by detection method into pH sensors, humidity sensors, bio sensors, by end-user into automotive, medical, environmental monitoring, industrial, others.

