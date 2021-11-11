E-Commerce Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Opportunity
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Commerce Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global e-commerce market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
E-commerce is a business model that assists in buying and selling goods and services and transferring funds over the internet. It mainly relies on technologies, such as mobile commerce, online transaction processing, internet marketing, inventory management systems, electronic data interchange (EDI), and automated data collection systems, for conducting business. It offers numerous benefits to the seller, including a wider reach, minimal transaction costs, higher margins of profit, and direct communication between the parties involved.
Market Trends:
The market is currently experiencing growth on account of the increasing internet penetration and boosting sales of smart devices. Besides this, the rising influence of social media and the convenience offered by online shopping, such as free delivery and easy return policies, is also strengthening the growth of the e-commerce market. Additionally, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has favorably impacted the market as people are ordering essentials and non-essential items online to prevent the spread of the pandemic and maintain social distance.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
com Inc.
Apple Inc.
B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A),
Ebay Inc.
Groupon Inc.
Rakuten
Walmart Inc.
Zalando SE
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, transaction and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Products
Home Appliances
Apparel, Footwear and Accessories
Books
Cosmetics
Groceries
Others
Services
Financial
Digital Content
Travel and Leisure
Others
Breakup by Transaction:
Business-to-Consumer
Business-to-Business
Consumer-to-Consumer
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
