E-Commerce Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Opportunity

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Commerce Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global e-commerce market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

E-commerce is a business model that assists in buying and selling goods and services and transferring funds over the internet. It mainly relies on technologies, such as mobile commerce, online transaction processing, internet marketing, inventory management systems, electronic data interchange (EDI), and automated data collection systems, for conducting business. It offers numerous benefits to the seller, including a wider reach, minimal transaction costs, higher margins of profit, and direct communication between the parties involved.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing growth on account of the increasing internet penetration and boosting sales of smart devices. Besides this, the rising influence of social media and the convenience offered by online shopping, such as free delivery and easy return policies, is also strengthening the growth of the e-commerce market. Additionally, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has favorably impacted the market as people are ordering essentials and non-essential items online to prevent the spread of the pandemic and maintain social distance.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cJCSjl

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

com Inc.

Apple Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A),

Ebay Inc.

Groupon Inc.

Rakuten

Walmart Inc.

Zalando SE

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, transaction and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Products

Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Others

Services

Financial

Digital Content

Travel and Leisure

Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Also Read Latest Blog Top Players in the Global E-Commerce Industry

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Haptic Technology Market Report: https://bit.ly/3icPB0F

Payroll Outsourcing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2RpUJmn

Project Portfolio Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE

BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sEORHx

Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gbUAOA

Computer-Aided Engineering Market Report: http://bit.ly/2wC4bMh

Messaging Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d

Smart Grid Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/36BrTXi

eDiscovery Market Report: https://bit.ly/2NJxEJF

Workforce Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/33ZQaFb

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.