Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug, Criminal DLS

CASE#: 21B404582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/07/21, 1756 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 22A, Benson

VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Drugs), Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Caleb Hall

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/07/21 at approximately 1756 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on VT Rt 22A in the Town of Benson after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Caleb Hall (22) of Orwell, VT. While speaking with Hall, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Hall was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI- Drugs and for having a criminally suspended license. Hall was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing. Hall was later released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/21, 1200 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.