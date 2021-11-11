Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404582
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/07/21, 1756 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 22A, Benson
VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Drugs), Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Caleb Hall
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/07/21 at approximately 1756 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on VT Rt 22A in the Town of Benson after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Caleb Hall (22) of Orwell, VT. While speaking with Hall, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Hall was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI- Drugs and for having a criminally suspended license. Hall was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing. Hall was later released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/21, 1200 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.