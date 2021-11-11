Automotive Composites Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2028 | Top Players Teijin Limited, UFP Technologies, Inc., etc

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness among OEMs regarding stringent government regulations and rising demand for electric vehicles are some key factors driving revenue growth

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Composites Market Size – USD 5.33 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Rising usage of natural fibers in automotive applications

Need for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to comply with increasingly stringent government regulations as well as rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are some key factors driving global automotive composites market revenue growth. Increased usage of natural fibers in automotive applications, which are both cost-effective and environmentally beneficial, is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead.

A lighter vehicle body enables battery reduction while maintaining range in electric vehicles. Lowering the weight of vehicle body and battery pack has a compounding impact on overall vehicle weight reduction by allowing other components including the brake system and driving trains to be downsized.

The Automotive Composites report offers details about leading regions, applications, types, end users, market value and volume along with business verticals. The Automotive Composites report is generated through extensive research and is further evaluated by experts in the industry and offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

Get access to the full description of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/831

The research Automotive Composites report also offers a detailed analysis of the market status, market definition and overview, market share, current and future trends, market drivers and constraints, opportunities and limitations, risks, sales network and distribution channels, details on entry barriers, and market growth prospects. It provides an extensive analysis of the key players operating in the global Automotive Composites market.

The key players in the Automotive Composites market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the Automotive Composites market and enhance their product base. The competitive landscape is consolidated with SGL Carbon SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., Solvay S.A., Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Gurit Holding accounting for the maximum share of the global Automotive Composites market.

!!! Take Discount Offer!!! Quick Buy- Automotive Composites Market Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/831

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to presence of a large number of major market players such as Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Teijin Limited, and Toray Industries, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

It also analyzes the revenue growth, key factors impacting the market growth in each region, regulatory framework, economic growth, consumer demand, and presence of key companies.

The global Automotive Composites market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive Composites market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Global Automotive Composites Market Report

To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Automotive Composites industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The Automotive Composites report gives a comprehensive report offering beneficial data about the competitive landscape of the Automotive Composites market and covers key details of the key companies along with their revenue contribution, financial standing, profit margins, strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, and other key elements.

Please connect with our representative to get a free sample report PDF: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/831

The main aim of the Automotive Composites report is to help the user, reader, investor understand the exact market scenario. The report offers details about leading regions, applications, types, end users, Automotive Composites market value and volume along with business verticals.

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP)

Natural Fiber (NF)

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Metal Matrix Composites

Polymer Matrix Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Resin Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

Others

Global Automotive Composites Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Automotive Composites market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Automotive Composites market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Automotive Composites market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Automotive Composites industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Composites market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Automotive Composites market?

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/831

Thank you for reading our report. Emergen Research provides customization of the report as per the needs of the clients. For further inquiry on customization, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is tailored to fit your requirements.

Similar Report By Emergen Research

Cold Storage Construction Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-storage-construction-market

Seed Processing Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/seed-processing-market

Siding Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/siding-market

FRP Vessels Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/frp-vessels-market

Industrial Packaging Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-packaging-market

Soil Monitoring Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-monitoring-market

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-commercial-vehicle-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.