Global Integrated Passive Devices Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.87 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Integrated Passive Devices Market By Material (Glass, Silicon), By Industry Verticals (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Telecommunication, Medical & Healthcare), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global integrated passive devices market is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 3.87 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

In an electronic system assembly, integrated passive devices can be packed, bare dies/chips, or even stacked (assembled on top of another bare die/chip) in a third dimension (3D) with active integrated circuits or other IPDs. SIL (Standard In Line), SIP, or any other electronic packaging package (such as DIL, DIP, QFN, chip-scale package/CSP, wafer level package/WLP, etc.) are common for integrated passives. Integrated passives can also serve as a module substrate, allowing them to be used in hybrid, multi-chip, or chiplet modules and implementations. Ceramic (aluminumoxide/alumina), layered ceramic (low temperature co-fired ceramic/LTCC, high temperature co-fired ceramic/HTCC), glass, and silicon covered with a dielectric layer like silicon dioxide can all be used as IPD substrates. The substrate can also be flexible, such as a laminate, such as a package interposer (also known as an active interposer), FR4 or a similar polyimide, Kapton, or any appropriate polyimide. The influence of the substrate and potential packaging on the performance of IPDs may be ignored or known, which is useful for the electronics system design.

Decreased package footprint, increased performance, reduced interconnection complexity, enhanced reliability, and improved component tolerance and output are just a few of the benefits of integrated passive devices. These capabilities will hasten the adoption of integrated passive devices in IoT and AI-enabled products, smart consumer wearable, and vehicle infotainment and navigation systems. IPD integration will aid car and consumer electronics device makers in lowering system costs and achieving the compact footprint packaging that are required, boosting the market for integrated passive devices. Smartphones, tablets, portable media players, set-top boxes & digital TVs, and other consumer electronics products have been found to have a high prevalence of inbuilt passive devices. Smartphones have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, and the necessity for several functionalities in a compact form factor has given birth to integrated passive devices. The market for integrated passive devices is being stifled by the high cost of IPDs compared to discrete components. In the long run, the impact is likely to be minimal because significant participants in the industry are working hard to lower the cost of IPDs. Furthermore, to optimise profitability, low-cost manufacturing is required. Traditional printed circuit boards, on the other hand, are standardised for discrete components but not for IPDs. When utilised with IPDs, traditional PCBs suffer additional costs. 1:31 is the cost ratio of a single discrete component to IPD (1.5 X 1.5). This is mostly due to the commoditization and widespread use of discrete components.

STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ON Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, 3DiS Technologies, Johnson Technology, STATS ChipPAC Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc. And Infineon Technologies AG are some of the key participants in the integrated passive devices market.

For instance, Johnson Technology announced the development of new filter/balun-based integrated passive devices for Semtech's LoRa Smart Home and Long Range & Low Power LoRa RF transceivers in August 2020.

Silicon segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.5% in the year 2020

On the basis of material, the global integrated passive devices market is segmented into glass and silicon. The silicon segment dominated the global integrated passive devices market accounting for 60.5% of the market share in the year 2020. High insulation, a low thermal coefficient, and enhanced device performance are all advantages of silicon-based IPDs. In compared to traditional IC technology, the performance of IPD may be increased further by integrating a thick metal and dielectric layer to obtain high capacitance density. Several packaging techniques, like as wire bonding, micro bumping, and copper pads, can be used to grind silicon-based integrated passive devices to a thickness of 100 micrometres. To improve the performance of integrated passive devices, industry participants are employing a number of innovative approaches involving silicon materials. Integrating 3D passive components into silicon, for example, allows integrated passive device makers to offer a high density capacitor, Zener diode, and high-Q inductor on a single silicon die. The complexity of the circuit determines how long it takes to build integrated passive devices on silicon, which may be shortened by employing application-specific design tools and circuits.

Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 21.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of industrial verticals, the global integrated passive devices market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, medical & healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment dominated the global integrated passive devices market accounting for 21.7% of market share in the year 2020. Increased usage of these components in different consumer electronics products such as laptops, smartphones, wearables and tablets among others, is credited with the increase. The integrated passive devices have a number of high-end qualities, including low power consumption, high chip connection, and a tiny footprint, which has fuelled their acceptance in miniaturised hand-held electronics. Medical & healthcare segment is considered to the fastest growing segment owing to the rapid infrastructural growth in healthcare sector.

Regional Segment of Integrated Passive Devices Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global integrated passive devices market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020.Asia-Pacific dominates the integrated passive device market, owing to rising disposable incomes and better living conditions in countries like India. The Asia Pacific integrated passive devices market will grow from 2021 to 2028, owing to the owing to government measures to expand semiconductor production in the region. In the next years, the production process in these regions will become more intense. In addition, market expansion prospects abound in APAC region. Europe is expected to expand the highest in the integrated passive device market as a result of rising investments in the technical industry. Gestamp, a Spanish multinational company that specialises in developing and manufacturing metal components for automobiles, will receive a EUR200 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to upgrade its research capabilities for the production of lighter, safer, and environmentally friendly cars, according to the European Commission. Automobile component and technology developers will benefit from such expenditures.

About the report:

The global integrated passive devices market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units).All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

