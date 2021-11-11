Blockchain version of Minesweeper Super Minesweeper has launched with new elements to GameFi

To mark the 30th anniversary of Microsoft Minesweeper, TOM Games has teamed up with Minesweeper enthusiasts in Silicon Valley and Asia Pacific to create a Blockchain version of Super Minesweeper.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to mark the 30th anniversary of Microsoft Minesweeper, TOM Games has teamed up with Minesweeper enthusiasts in Silicon Valley and Asia Pacific to create a Blockchain version of Super Minesweeper. It integrates NFT and DeFi gameplay with unique mine map as the ecological blueprint for the diversified NFT game.

The biggest difference between "Super Minesweeper" and Microsoft Minesweeper is that it empowers the game map to make a perfectly replicated decentralized + NFT + P2E + DeFi game for the vast number of cryptocurrency lovers and Minesweeper lovers. The game map that users play is not generated by the system, but a unique game map created by users, uploading the map parameters to the block chain to obtain NFT credentials, Minesweeper starts by referring to the NFT parameters on the chain to obtain the game map. At the same time, the user creates and generates the game map NFT can be stored and traded.

At present, "Super Minesweeper" has been launched in the English community and the Chinese community. Because the Microsoft Minesweeper game is known to users who have used Windows system all over the world, it can be seen that "Super Minesweeper" has an unparalleled community foundation, which has the same potential as Dogecoin, which has a large number of dog lovers. The future trend of governance token SM used to reward game map contributors can refer to Dogecoin's historical process.

In the future, "Super Minesweeper" will continue to make efforts and explore the Metaverse on the GameFi track, aiming to provide more and better diversified ecological scenes for the vast number of users.

According to the white paper, the community will actively seek support from Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.