Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, April 26, 2021, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:22 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then snatched property from the victim and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old Shyheem Battle, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

