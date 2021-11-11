Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 7600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the 7600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:28 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns, took property from the victim, and the victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered.

A suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.