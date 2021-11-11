Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4600 Block of Hillside Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Friday, June 11, 2021, in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:39 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The second victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Delonte Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 31 year-old Joshua Calvin Allen, of Suitland, MD. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

