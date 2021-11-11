Suspect Sought in a Theft Two (From Auto) Offense: 600 Block of I Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Theft Two (From Auto) offense that occurred on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the 600 Block of I Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect entered a parked vehicle at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.