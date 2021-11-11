Out & About Villas offer luxury pool villas and extraordinary cultural experiences in Puerto Vallarta and Beverly Hills
The Doheny House Villa main library dining room at the Golden Triangle, where Beverly Hills and West Hollywood meet.
Out & About Villas offers architectural luxury villas and the ultimate local cultural experiences in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Beverly Hills, California.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the opening of The Villa Vallardin, located in one of central Puerto Vallarta’s most exclusive neighborhoods and the Doheny House Villa, offering the ultimate 5-Star luxury suite experience at the Golden Triangle, where Beverly Hills and West Hollywood meet.
Out & About Villas was formed to offer a better value, more individual space and a genuine cultural experience in a unique, architectural residence. All the luxury villas feature beautiful pools and modern high-end amenities while providing the privileged privacy, intimate connection, and special access of living as a “local”. The exclusive residences are designed for those seeking a luxury stay with a nod back to the age of the Grand Tour, where longer stays and local cultural immersion was the preference.
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico has become one of the private villa capitals of the world. The colony of Las Gaviotas is one of the oldest and most prestigious neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta and is famous for its private villas and walled mansions and its walkability to some of the city’s best shopping and dining. The beautiful Villa Vallardin in Puerto Vallarta is a Modern Colonial, 6000 sf. Villa with 2 pools, fully staffed, and sleeps 14. It has a central location near Beaches & Downtown and offers easy walkability. The residence has a baroque chandeliered hallway features a grand mural from the famous Mexican artist, Alejandro Trejo. The luxury villa also has 2 beautiful blue-tiled pools, several covered pavilions and verandas offering dramatic mountain & tropical views and a daily continental breakfast is included! Additional options of a full breakfast, lunch and dinner meals prepared by the villa staff are available. Rates start as low as $395 per day! High season and holiday rates range from $495 - $695 per day.
Beverly Hills, California is the celebrity and luxury capital of the world. One of the most exclusive neighborhoods is the Norma Triangle, famous for celebrities and its prime location in the Golden Triangle, where the neighborhoods of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood meet. In an area where a luxury bungalow suite a Beverly Hills hotel can range from $5,000-$10,000 per night, the Doheny House Villa at Beverly Hills offer the ultimate luxury alternative at a fraction of the cost. The residence has been designed as a 5-Star suite and is perfectly suited as a romantic getaway, a VIP executive stay, or a small family vacation and sleeps 2-6 persons. Celebrating the golden age of old Hollywood glamour and design, features include a walnut paneled library/dining room, beautiful art-filled spaces, and 3 en-suite bedrooms. The outdoor areas include a covered veranda, sun terrace and a Greek-key style lap pool. Weekly maid service is also included. A prime location, adjacent to the exclusive “Flats” of Beverly Hills, an easy few minute walk to the the Louis Vuitton/Beverly Center and is near the famous Rodeo Drive and Sunset Strip. Many fine dining options are within a 5 minute walking radius and includes such restaurants as Bottega Louis, Cecconi’s, Craig’s, and Dan Tana’s. Rates range from $735 to $1400 per day.
Luxury villa rentals have been the preferred method of travel for Jet Setters and the uber wealthy set, especially in such world class locations as Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Beverly Hills, California as well as the French & Italian Rivieras. This secrets of renting private villas have now opened up to even more affluent travelers, and often for less than the cost of a hotel room, with the popularity of vacation rental sites, such as Houfy, VRBO and AirBNB, and the addition of the exclusive, cultural and experience focused sites of Relais & Chateaux, with European chateauxs and castles and Out And About Villas with beautiful villa properties in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Beverly Hills, California.
Out & About Villas is a selection of architectural luxury villas that have been designed to offer the ultimate cultural immersion stay for seasoned travelers. All the villas offer beautiful pools and are located in the most exclusive neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Beverly Hills, California. The private villa rentals are designed for small romantic getaways, business traveler stays, and large family and group vacations, and offer a better value, more individual space, and a genuine local cultural experience.
