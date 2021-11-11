ChristGEO Media Announces “The Young & The Powerful,” New This Season

ChristGEO Logo

The show will focus on personal financial management, as well as business and career strategies for youth in our contemporary society.

NEW YORK, USA, November 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChristGEO is pleased to announce this season's offering of “The Young & The Powerful,” hosted by financial self-help guru Maria Andreu on ChristGEO Radio. The show will focus on personal financial management, as well as business and career strategies for youth in our contemporary society. Ms. Andreu brings real-life, real-time experience and genuine passion as an educator and coach to the program, which promises to attract a vast audience among young people in the process of building successful futures.Ms. Andreu comes from a Christian family background and brings a unique and morally-balanced perspective to the show. Ms. Andreu said, this morning, “I am excited about ChristGEO because it offers me a venue to bring forward to the youth of today in both English and Spanish how to set financial goals and achieve them. This is something not currently taught in school which generally has to be learned by one's self. This is simply not satisfactory, and we need to change it!” She welcomes the opportunity to be part of a greater social movement toward financial responsibility among youth.Previously, she mentored more than 200 women and 1,000 children on matters concerning their lives' crucial decisions and finding the best pathways to a brighter, happier, more satisfactory future.Financial organization and planning are integral components of having enjoyment in life, and many young people are unprepared to meet the challenges imposed by a fast-paced and constantly-changing economy. Meeting these challenges with proper information, organization and planning is a survival skill which needs to be taught... yet it is, quite surprisingly, not formally addressed in our schools and educational institutions. Youth, through the mainstream media, are bombarded with stories every single day about “magic money,” overnight financial successes, and get-rich-quick schemes which have no basis in reality or practical application concerning the economic realities faced by people in the real world. Ms. Andeu will separate and differentiate between the glamorous myths and the actual, tested methods for attaining financial stability and security from a uniquely Christian standpoint.Ms. Andreu's educational background includes a full scholarship to NYU for Dance, with the completion of three separate majors in Dance, International Relations and Physics; She earned her MBA with specializations in both Managerial Leadership and Finance.“Both the mainstream media and Christian and family-friendly media don't address the most important matters of financial planning, decision making, record keeping and ongoing responsibility for our youth. I am most enthusiastic at the prospect of working with the producers and management of ChristGEO to make a significant change for the better in this regard. Building a better society starts with educating and preparing our young people.”ChristGEO is the new and fast-growing international leader in Christian streaming radio and television media broadcasting, and is poised to fill a void in mainstream media which fails to address the interests and sensitivities of a Christian-inspired and family-centric audience. ChristGEO's programming represents an eclectic variety of shows, featuring sermons, self-help, comedy, sports, music, education, children's interests, and many, many others. While some of the shows are scriptural or religious in their focus, most have a broader, more secular appeal, offering a viable and timely alternative to mainstream programming, which is becoming increasingly contentious, violent and socially questionable.ChristGEO's programming and policy are governed by its Advisory Committee and its Membership Council. The former is comprised of its program show hosts and Distributors, while the latter is comprised of certain of the company's subscribers, giving ChristGEO a management structure resembling that of a cooperative, which is highly unusual for most media companies, but which gives added impetus to ChristGEO's business model, which incorporates the philosophical notion of “doing well by doing good.” The company, which is privately-held, prides itself on putting its creative and business energy behind sharing the Word with contemporary audiences in the US and worldwide.In its ethical platform statement the company writes, “While ChristGEO Media Group, Inc. is a U.S.- domiciled for-profit enterprise, it is actively and aggressively engaged in promoting the Christian faith, the Word of the Bible and the Christian Lifestyle both domestically and internationally. It provides free membership subscriptions and other benefits and opportunities to individuals and families living in impoverished nations, and champions campaigns to make Christian family-oriented media and events available to both Christians and non- Christians with an interest in learning more about Christianity.”The Company provides free subscriptions to audiences in impoverished nations, and it engages in a number of charitable and humanitarian activities internationally.Visit the company's website at www.ChristGEO.com to learn more about its business model, operations and offerings to its members and affiliates. You can also receive a free trial subscription to its programming by registering right on the site.Maria Andreu is one great reason why ChristGEO is the new Christian media destination for entertainment, education and inspiration.

