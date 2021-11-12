ChristGEO Media Announces “Master Yourself Today,” With Dr. A. G. Green, Sr.

ChristGEO Logo

This show is for people who are looking to understand their divine identity and purpose while in pursuit of living their best lives.

I can do everything through him who gives me strength.” — Philippians 4:13

NEW YORK, USA, November 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChristGEO Media Group is excited about this season's feature of “Master Yourself Today,” hosted by Dr. A. G. Green, Sr. The much-heralded program will connect Christian spirituality with psychology and will address topics of importance to a broad audience of all age groups in terms of self-help, personal growth and spiritual guidance. The show will empower people to live complete and spiritually actualized lives by providing tools to develop healthy spiritual and psychological paradigms.Dr. Green holds five academic degrees and has in excess of thirty years of ministry experience. He's a noted activist, author, pastoral counselor, advisor, entrepreneur, and serves as Senior Pastor of Kingdom Revolution International Ministries (which currently convenes virtually). Dr. Green is the CEO of A. G. Green Ministries, and also serves as Vice Chief Apostle of the International Alliance of Fivefold Ministries. His educational background and extensive career make him uniquely qualified to host the show, which is anticipated to draw a very significant audience both in the US and internationally.“This show is for people who are looking to understand their divine identity and purpose while in pursuit of living their best lives. We address a wide range of topics from divine identity to mind transformation to healing from inner wounds, and more,” commented Dr. Green in a recent interview. He further stated, in response to a question about his decision to work in alliance with ChristGEO Media Group, “I'm excited about partnering with ChristGEO to impact the world with the message of the gospel and power of God's redeeming love. Modern mainstream media has become highly secularized, impacted by post modernism, and biased against faith and people of faith, and ChristGEO provides an exciting, spiritually-grounded alternative to the increasingly questionable contemporary media choices.”Man is becoming more aware that there is something supernatural about himself. The self-help movement has introduced nonphysical realities to the world without the benefit of proper context and understanding. This show will inform, educate, inspire, and equip people with accurate biblical explanations of spirituality, divinity, godlikeness, and more, while demonstrating who, what, why, and how these things are to be utilized.ChristGEO is the new and fast-growing international leader in Christian streaming radio and television media broadcasting, and is poised to fill a void in mainstream media which fails to address the interests and sensitivities of a Christian-inspired and family-centric audience. ChristGEO's programming represents an eclectic variety of shows, featuring sermons, self-help, comedy, sports, music, education, children's interests, and many, many others. While some of the shows are scriptural or religious in their focus, most have a broader, more secular appeal, offering a viable and timely alternative to mainstream programming, which is becoming increasingly contentious, violent and socially questionable.ChristGEO's programming and policy are governed by its Advisory Committee and its Membership Council. The former is comprised of its program show hosts and Distributors, while the latter is comprised of certain of the company's subscribers, giving ChristGEO a management structure resembling that of a cooperative, which is highly unusual for most media companies, but which gives added impetus to ChristGEO's business model, which incorporates the philosophical notion of “doing well by doing good.” The company, which is privately-held, prides itself on putting its creative and business energy behind sharing the Word with contemporary audiences in the US and worldwide.In its ethical platform statement the company writes, “While ChristGEO Media Group, Inc. is a U.S.- domiciled for-profit enterprise, it is actively and aggressively engaged in promoting the Christian faith, the Word of the Bible and the Christian Lifestyle both domestically and internationally. It provides free membership subscriptions and other benefits and opportunities to individuals and families living in impoverished nations, and champions campaigns to make Christian family-oriented media and events available to both Christians and non-Christians with an interest in learning more about Christianity.”The Company provides free subscriptions to audiences in impoverished nations, and it engages in a number of charitable and humanitarian activities internationally.Visit the company's website at www.ChristGEO.com to learn more about its business model, operations and offerings to its members and affiliates. You can also receive a free trial subscription to its programming by registering right on the site.

