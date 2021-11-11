The First AI College Counselor to Help Millions of U.S. College Applicants
EssayFit AI is the first AI-powered holistic evaluation tool that thinks like an admissions officer. It is basically an AI college counselor to provide insightful advice for U.S. college applicants.
EssayFit AI is more than an ordinary grammar checker. It compares a college applicant's personal statement against thousands of proven essays of real accepted students. It provides line-by-line breakdown of the story's literary elements.
Global EdTech & big data companies join hands to launch EssayFit AI, providing free, holistic evaluation for millions of U.S. college applicants.SAN RAMON, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collegenie AI Co., Ltd. launched a beta service for EssayFit AI (www.essayfit.com), the first AI-powered solution to evaluate a college applicant’s personal statement, activity list, college-specific supplemental essays, and acceptance chances. Collegenie AI has an exclusive data partnership with Admitsee.com, a New York based company that has crowdsourced over 220,000 accepted applicant cases, including application essays and academic credentials.
According to the American School Counselor Association, as of 2019, the average student-to-school counselor ratio is 464 to 1. In practice, this means that nearly 8 million high school students do not even have access to a college counselor, with only 1 in 5 given enough help to be considered sufficient. Since the option to turn for help from independent educational counselors can be too expensive for many families, (with costs ranging from 10,000 to 20,000+ USD), leveling the college admissions playing field has been a challenge for many educators.
As a breath of fresh air, EssayFit AI provides data-driven and strategic analysis for college applicants. During the beta testing period, the service is being offered free to any US college applicants who seek guidance on upgrading their application essays and Common App.
“U.S. colleges use holistic evaluation to select their students. We are utilizing a wide range of state-of-the-art technologies, such as machine learning, NLP, and contextual analysis to simulate this multi-dimensional process,” says KJ Kim, Co-Founder of Collegenie AI. “Our solution provides students with insightful advice on essays, extracurricular activities, college and major fit, to remove all barriers that hinder students from realizing their fullest potential.”
EssayFit AI clearly distinguishes itself from existing evaluation tools. For example, acceptance chance calculators are limited to assessing raw stats like GPA and test scores, while common grammar checkers do not utilize accepted college essay data. Conversely, EssayFit AI provides a line-by-line analysis of an applicant’s personal statement, pinpointing the literary elements in terms of character, setting, plot, conflict, and theme based on the trends found within the application essay datasets. The AI then provides detailed evaluation and suggestions on all written parts of the application.
As an initiative to level the playing field for college applicants from all backgrounds, students can use the promo code (EF21GL1B) to access all functions of EssayFit AI’s premium analysis during the beta testing period. Currently, the company has reached out to over 5,000 high schools in the U.S. and key educational institutions located throughout Asia. By the start of 2022, Collegenie AI is expecting to launch a new AI solution for 9th – 11th graders to help them realize their major-oriented inclinations and develop unique credentials to help them stand out on their journey to college.
The college admissions playing field has introduced significant disparities between applicants based on their socioeconomic status. Because college advice needs to be personalized, the sheer number of applicants makes it almost impossible for students to find free or affordable guidance from admissions experts in the field. EssayFit AI has the potential to become the first smart and scalable solution to such a problem that conventional methods cannot resolve.
KJ Kim
Collegenie AI
kj@essayfit.com
EssayFit AI Intro