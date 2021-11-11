Aerosol Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Aerosol Market Size – USD 61.21 billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.8 %, Market Trends – Technological developments in the field of aerosol

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in aerosol, increasing use of personal care products, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving market growth

The Aerosol Market size is anticipate to reach USD 82.49 Billion in 2028 and register acquirement CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is increasing demand of personal care products (such as hair spray, deodorants) due to growing social media culture and personal hygiene. Gel toothpastes, lotions and hydrating creams, cream foundations, self-tanners, makeup setting sprays and thermal waters sunscreen are some personal care items that use aerosols.

Ongoing research and development activities and private investments in personal care, household, food, automotive and industrial, medical and paints is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

The government emphasis on sustainability and greener economy has been resulting in rapid adoption of eco-friendly packaging products across various industries and sectors in the recent past. Aerosol product containers are ecofriendly and can be fully recyclable. Further, development and launch of more advanced aerosol products has been opening up open new and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global aerosol market.

Major Factors Driving Growth of The Global Aerosols Market:

Rapid industrialization and expansion of various end-user industries, especially in developing countries are expected to propel the aerosol market growth in the near future. Also, rapid development of infrastructure and surging demand for paint, coatings and adhesive would boost market growth in the near future. Besides, continuous research and development activities in the field of coatings and adhesives is anticipated to bolster demand for aerosols in the near future. In addition, launch of aerosol cleaning products approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to drive the aerosol market growth.

Top Key Players:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Procter & Gamble Company, S C Johnson & Son, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Unilever PLC, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A. and Thymes, LLC. Ball Corporation, CCL Industries, China Cans Holding Ltd., Nampak Limited, Mitani Valve Co. Ltd., Exal Corporation, Lindal Group Holding GmbH, BWAY Corporation, Aptar Group, Crown Holdings., Bharat Containers, Precision Valve Corporation, Alucon PCL, TUBEX Group, Summit Packaging Systems Ltd. and Ardagh Group S.A.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into personal care, household, automotive & industrial, plastic surgery, food, paints, and medical. Among these, the personal care segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and growing individual appetite for 'clean beauty' products.

Asia Pacific aerosol market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to large-scale adoption of aerosol products in household, food and personal care products coupled with rapid urbanization in countries in the region.

North America aerosol market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of aerosol, and growing automotive industry in countries in the region.

What Our Report Provides and Why Our Offering Is Better:

This report offers historical data points and forecasts and revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level, and provides analysis, industry trends, and consumption pattern details for each region, major country, and segment from 2021 to 2028. The global market report includes industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, market strategies, segment revenue, and market share contribution by each regional and country market. In addition, the report offers industry analysis and competitive landscape, company financials, and impact analysis. The report includes a detailed view of the global market, along with changing dynamics and trends, scenarios, detailed market and regional segmentation, regional landscape, analysis and evaluation, major investments, product offerings, product launches, and details of historical, current, and projected revenues.

Application:

Personal Care

Deodorants

Hair Mousse

Hair Spray

Shaving Mousse/Foam

Others

Household

Insecticides & Plant Protection

Air Fresheners

Furniture & Wax Polishes

Others

Automotive & Industrial

Greases

Lubricants

Spray Oils

Cleaners

Food

Oils

Whipped Cream

Edible Mousse

Sprayable Flavours

Paints

Medical

Inhaler

Topical Application

Others

