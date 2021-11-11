Give the Gift of Mess-Free Creativity with Crayola Color Wonder

Less Mess is Less Stress

When the holidays come around, it’s no surprise every kid’s wish list is filled with the newest toys, exciting activities, and favorite drawing and coloring tools. Parents want kids to be creative but don’t always have the time to supervise or clean up. Sometimes parents need help choosing the perfect gift, preferably ones that don’t create a huge mess and are easy to store. Crayola Color Wonder is all magic, no mess providing colorful fun that will make children and parents happy when the wrapping paper comes off!



For the Kid Who’s a Budding Picasso - Color Wonder Magic Light Brush

Painting can be fun for kids - it inspires creativity and self-expression. Crayola is here to give the gift of mess-free painting with the Color Wonder Magic Light Brush. Kids explore the joy of painting and parents will be delighted with Color Wonder paints only appearing on special Color Wonder paper, not on skin, clothing or walls! The paints are clear, and the brush lights up to indicate which color will magically appear on special paper. This paint set for kids has everything they need to get started, plus refill paper to keep creating.

For the Kid Who Brings Color to Everything - Color Wonder Mess Free Coloring Pages & Markers

Bring kids favorite characters to life in vibrant colors with Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free Coloring Pages & Markers. This activity will fuel imaginative play as kids use the specially formulated Color Wonder markers to paper technology systems. Each set comes with 18 coloring pages and five Color Wonder Markers to keep kids exploring their creativity mess free. When coloring is finished, use the convenient packaging to store the pages and markers inside until next time.

For the Kid Who’s On-The-Go - Color Wonder Activity Pads



Traveling during the holiday season can make for long trips for parents and kids. Enter Crayola Color Wonder Activity Pads to keep young ones entertained on-the-go. Made to infuse fun into every car, plane or train ride as an easy, mess-free, coloring activity for kids, the spiral bound coloring pads come in a variety of beloved characters and themes, including Blue’s Clues, Paw Patrol and Disney Princess. There are 16 coloring pages and three Color Wonder markers included along with built-in marker storage. Color Wonder Activity Pads are also great stocking stuffers, for when you need one more small colorful gift!



These toys and activities along with other Crayola products can be found on Crayola.com and at retailers nationwide!







