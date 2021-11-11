Global Inactive Dry Yeast Market Is Expected to Reach USD 9.3 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Inactive Dry Yeast Market by Product (Food Grade, Feed grade, Pharma grade), Application (Food, Fermentation, Feed, Health), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global inactive dry yeast market is expected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2020 to USD 9.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The global inactive dry yeast market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to the light golden color and a delicate toasted yeast flavor. It finds application in various food products, fermentation, and feed. In the recent period, inactive dried yeast products are gaining popularity among the health-conscious populace. The key reason behind this popularity is the presence of a significant amount of vitamin B complex, protein, and amino acids (essential and non-essential) in this product. As a result, a wide range of populations worldwide is growing the consumption of inactive dried yeast.

Inactive dry Yeast is made from yeast cream that has been pasteurized and sterilized so that the yeast is dead, without a leavening power, however leaving its dietary content material and different properties behind. The yeast is usually constant round 250 F (121 C) for approximately 20 seconds, then dried. Inactive dry yeast is the all-herbal factor that decreases blend instances and creates extra extensible dough with better pan flow. It consists of yeast cells which might be no longer energetic or living, so they cannot produce any outcomes of live yeast, together with fermentation. Generally, inactivated dry yeast is added to baked products to decorate their nutrition profile. The factor also used as a reducing agent and might supplant L-cysteine hydrochloride use.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419713/request-sample

The global inactive dry yeast market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing humanization and increasing use of inactive dried yeast over conventional dough handlers such as L-cysteine. The natural and unprocessed inactive dried yeast is label-friendly, which boosts its marketability. Adopting inactive dried yeast in the animal feed industry continues to create a steady stream of opportunities. The factors restraining the market growth are limited awareness about the benefits of inactive dried yeast in animal feed continues to restrict the market growth in developing regions. The dominance of contaminated varieties of brewer’s yeast in sales continue to fuel consumer reluctance to opt for inactive dried yeast, and improper labeling will remain significant roadblocks to broader adoption in the animal feed industry.

Key players operating in global inactive dry yeast market include Associated British Foods PLC (UK), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Alltech (US), Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. (China), Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada),Leiber GmbH (Germany), Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lesaffre Group (France), Synergy Flavors (US), Halcyon Proteins Pvy. Ltd. (Australia), Novozymes (Denmark), Food Chem International (China), Pacific Fermentation Industries (Canada), Biorigin (Brazil), ICC Brazil (Brazil), AgenciasLevapan (South America), and Pakmaya (Istanbul). To gain a significant market share in the global inactive dry yeast market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

Kerry Group launched its first non-GMO yeast, in January 2019 named “Acryleast” for effective reduction of acrylamide levels up to 90% without affecting the taste and texture of food & beverages. This new launch helped the company to strengthen its clean label product range.

AngelYeast Co., Ltd. launched a natural flavor-enhancing solution in December 2019 for plant-based foods and beverages in Europe. This launch will help the company to boost its portfolio and increase its customer base in Europe.

Food grade segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 45.6% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global inactive dry yeast market is segmented into food grade, feed grade, and pharma grade. Food grade segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 45.6% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand of bakery products in day-to-day life.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/inactive-dry-yeast-market-by-product-food-grade-419713.html

Food segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global inactive dry yeast market is segmented into food, fermentation, feed, and health. Food segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.7% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising consumption of naturally extracted ingredients with the increasing demand for healthy and clean food products.

Regional Segment of Global Inactive Dry Yeast Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global Inactive dry yeast market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region held the largest market share of 30.4% in the year 2020. The major growth is observed in the U.S. owing to its large consumption by brewing industry.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419713

About the report:

The global inactive dry yeast market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion) volume (Tons), export (Tons), and import (Tons). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419713&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz



Related Reports

Cattle Feed Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cattle-feed-market-share-size-trends-analysis-419481.html

Biscuit Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/biscuit-market-by-type-sweet-crackers-savory-biscuits-419459.html

Food Dehydrators Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-food-dehydrators-market-segmented-by-technology-horizontal-419460.html

Ice Cream Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/ice-cream-market-by-type-take-home-impulse-419461.html