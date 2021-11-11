Submit Release
Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half Staff To Honor Maricopa County Sheriff's Lieutenant Chad Brackman

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday, November 12, 2021, to honor Maricopa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Chad Brackman who died this morning when he was struck by a vehicle.

“Arizona is saddened by this terrible tragedy,” said Governor Ducey. “Lieutenant Chad Brackman served his communities and our state honorably, and he had a deep devotion to public safety throughout his 22 years of service. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, along with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the entire law enforcement community. In honor of Lieutenant Brackman’s life and service, I have ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff.”

Lieutenant Brackman, a 22-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was struck by a vehicle while conducting traffic control in Scottsdale. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He is survived by his wife and children. 

