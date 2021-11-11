ArtRevSol & Big Davinci Present Mulah Davinci | "I Can Tell" | Music Service
Keep it Real Keep it G”GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol and Big Davinci Ent. Presents Mulah Davinc and his new single "I Can Tell".
The Georgetown, South Carolina native is back with another release. "I Can Tell" his new single is one of many that Big Davinci Ent has released by Mulah Davinci for his ever growing fan base.
Mulah Davinci single "I Can Tell" was produced by Bizzo Beats. Mulah Davinci continues to prove his lyrical ability with this new single.
You don't have to convince me of how real you are, your actions tell me all I need to know. Mulah Davinci takes on the suckers and posers with this banger.
