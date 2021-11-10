Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,965 in the last 365 days.

Editorial: One question about renaming Hastings law school: What took so long?

Removing Hastings’ name would require an act by the Legislature, which should be the easiest vote it takes during its next session. It is surely less convenient to rename the law school. But justice and honor — neither of which are exemplified by Serranus Hastings — matter more than donations and convenience.

You just read:

Editorial: One question about renaming Hastings law school: What took so long?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.