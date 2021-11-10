LA court told to explain halt to public remote access

(Subscription required) The Supreme Court gave Los Angeles County Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor until Nov. 19 to justify the decision to end the public’s remote access. The order came in a challenge USA Today filed against the Los Angeles County court’s decision to cut remote access to Britney Spears’ conservatorship proceedings.
