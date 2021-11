Genre-forging AI-written SYBIL'S WORLD by Marc Strassman

Cover of Sybil's World

The AI Lab for Book-Lovers Unleashes Dazzling Collaboration Between Human and AI

ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, November 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sybil's World: An AI Reimagines Herself and Her World Using GPT-3, by Marc Strassman (Nimble Books: Nov. 9, 2021) is a pioneering landmark in AI-powered literature. At 416 pages with more than 300 footnotes, it is a substantial work, and one that creates a new genre with its own unique conventions. Sybil's World is the result of a three-way collaboration among the author (Marc Strassman), the editor (Fred Zimmerman), & an AI (OpenAI's GPT-3). The synergy among these three has generated a book that provides a unique and fascinating literary experience. Each of more than 120 "prompts" provided by the author is the theme or jumping off point for a chapter, and each chapter is composed of five to ten "completions" generated by GPT-3. Since the only difference among the completions is that they have are the result of varying runs of a probabilistic model, they each have a similar claim to validity as fiction. The reader may -- must -- engage with each of the completions to fully appreciate the richness of the possible lives and futures sketched out in Sybil's World_As one of the first books generated by an algorithmic publishing engine and published in hardcover, paperback and e-book formats, “Sybil’s World” is a noteworthy milestone in technological and cultural history. [1] It stands on its own as experimental fiction--much of it is quite good[2]—-and its mechanism is less important than the fact that it exists[3]. But it also helps you fathom one future of books. Imagine a streamlined production process by which tens of thousands—millions?—of books are generated month after month, year after year, each with its own built-in audience. We’re not there yet, but this project helps take us in that direction.[4]Sybil's World is available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats from fine booksellers everywhere. Additional AI-enhanced details about the book are available at NimbleBooks.com by clicking the "more info" button in the top right of the home page. The resulting "detail" page includes cover images; sample chapters; sample human-like narration powered by Speechki; an AMA chatbot created by ProseKiln; and an automatically generated extractive summary of the book. Many additional AI-powered metadata features are coming soon for Sybil's World and will soon be available for all titles to all authors and publishers via Nimble's platform.Please contact Fred Zimmerman at wfz@nimblebooks.com or +1.734/545-5369.ISBNs:9781608882465 (hardcover)9781608882472 (paperback)9781608882489 (Kindle)[1] --Ed.[2], [3], [4] GPT-3's words.