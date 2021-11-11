More than $2 million of CDBG funds awarded to three communities

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that their Community Services Division awarded $2,112,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to three North Dakota communities. The CDBG Program provides financial assistance to eligible units of local governments in the form of grants and loans for public facilities, housing rehabilitation and economic development projects. Commerce is responsible to administer the funds. A total of $2,112,000 of federal funds were available for eligible public facilities infrastructure projects that could include the construction or installation of streets, curbs, and water and sewer lines. “We were very pleased with the number of requests received from applicants wishing to improve the quality of life for their community and its residents,” Commerce Director of Community Services Maria Effertz Hanson said. “The applications depicted the strong sense of pride in community and state that we see every day when interacting local community leaders and residents. At Commerce, we are honored to assist these communities in achieving their goals of a better future.” A committee consisting of members from Commerce, North Dakota Department of Transportation, North Dakota Department of Health, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, North Dakota Department of Water Resources, and North Dakota Public Finance Authority scored and ranked 16 applications requesting total of $12,203,380 in requests. CDBG award recipients include: City of Dazey was awarded $185,345 to rehabilitate deteriorating portions of the sanitary sewer system that were installed pre-1970. City of Elgin was awarded $680,950 to replace the water main and sanitary sewer main with a full reconstruct of both, and new pavement for designated truck route streets. City of Northwood was awarded $1,245,705 to rehabilitate the city-owned sanitary sewer system.