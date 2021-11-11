Mobile Banking Market Size is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

Mobile Banking Market Trends

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Mobile Banking Market by Transaction (Consumer-to-consumer and Consumer-to-Business), and Platform (Android, iOS, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026”. According to a report, the global mobile banking market size was valued at $715.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,824.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The mobile banking market is projected to witness a significant growth, due to increase in demand for the customers for self-service, immediate assistance, and personalization on products and services via mobile banking applications in the market. Owing to the emergence of new technologies such as chatbots, bigdata, blockchain, and others; banks are continuously investing in the development of their mobile banking applications, which is expected to transform the mobile banking market. Furthermore, rise in usage of mobile devices allowing users to obtain instant customer assistance, and personalization on products and services via mobile application fuel the growth of the mobile banking market.

The Report Comprises-

• Self-explanatory graphs and tables

• A detailed overview of the global Mobile Banking Market

• Study of the global Mobile Banking Market trends along with data from 2021, evaluations for 2021, and assessments of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

• An interpretation of the drivers, opportunities, and restraints

The report provides size and forecast by assessing the global Mobile Banking Market with various segments categorized on the basis of type, applications, and end-users. Moreover, it also encompasses the geographical market analysis of these segments. Each section is analyzed at the respective regional level to procure a comprehensive understanding of the global Mobile Banking Market.

Major Players in the Market: American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas S.A., Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Société Générale S.A., Wells Fargo & Company. Other players operating in the value chain are Temenos Group AG, Capital Banking Solutions, Ally Financial Inc., Infosys Limited, and Strands, Inc.

The competitive scenario of the global Mobile Banking Market is conferred in the report, offering detailed breakdown on competitive landscape. The frontrunners operating in the Mobile Banking Market are thoroughly studied to concede their share, position, and competitive strength in the industry. Evaluation of these key players is encompassed in the report to help in offering an exhaustive understanding of these players in the industry. Moreover, the company profile section offers different data points such as company overview, key executives of the organization, prime growth strategies incorporated by the company, novel initiatives or strategies adopted by company to perk up their global position.

Key points covered by the report:

• How lucrative is the growth opportunity for the Mobile Banking Market?

• Which are the top companies covered in the Mobile Banking Market? What are their prime stratagems to strengthen their market position?

• What are the regions studied in the Mobile Banking Market report? What would be the share of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA in this market throughout the forecast period?

• How has COVID-19 impacted the Mobile Banking Market?

Research Methodology:

The research report offers clients with an exhaustive study and research based on a broad variety of factual inputs, which mainly take in interviews with industry applicants, consistent statistics, and regional analysis. The in-house industry experts play an important role in mapping out analytic tools and models, fabricated as per the requirement of an industry segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Providing a micro- and macro-economic analysis, the report offers an overall impact of COVID-19 on the Mobile Banking Market in detail. The explicit analysis emphasizes on the market share and size, which has clearly depicted the impact that the pandemic has had on the global Mobile Banking Market in past year and is likely to have in the coming years. At the same time, the report also illustrates the strategies incorporated by the key players in order to fight the unprecedented situation.

