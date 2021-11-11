PennDOT Completes Barbadoes Street Extension Project, New Connector Roadway Opens Friday in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – The Barbadoes Street Extension will open to traffic on Friday morning, November 12, completing the block-long connector roadway project between Lafayette Street and Washington Street that is designed to alleviate traffic at the busy intersection of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and Main Street by providing access to business properties located along Water Street in Norristown, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The $1.5 million Extension (U.S. 202/Section 530), which also includes a five-foot sidewalk on the east side of the new roadway, was built in conjunction with the improvements currently under construction on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) between Main Street and Elm Street. The project also included improvements to the stormwater drainage on Washington Street and construction of a rain garden adjacent to the nearby Schuylkill River Trail. A short section of the Trail has been rerouted to accommodate the Extension.

Completion of the new roadway will allow left turns to be restricted from westbound Main Street onto Water Street, eliminating backups that impact the adjacent Main Street/Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) intersection caused by left-turning vehicles.

Construction of the Extension, which was built using 100 percent federal funds, began in July 2021. Alan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County, was the general contractor.

Reconstruction activities are underway on the southbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) between Main Street and Elm Street under the $24 million Section 510 project, including construction of the southbound bridge over Stony Creek.

