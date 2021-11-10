Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education Review School Masking Requirement in Special Virtual Meeting Tuesday, November 16

November 10, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education Review School Masking Requirement in Special Virtual Meeting Tuesday, November 16

MSDE and State Board Seek Public Input from Stakeholders and Community Members; Host National and State Public Health Expert Panel

BALTIMORE, MD (November 10, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special virtual meeting on Tuesday, November 16 at 1 p.m. via WebEx. The meeting will collect feedback on the state’s emergency school mask requirement through public input and public health expert testimony.

Last spring, the State Board passed a resolution calling for the return to safe, in-person learning with minimal disruptions for the SY 2021-2022. The State Board implemented the emergency mask requirement to ensure that all Maryland students and staff would have a safe environment for learning.

During the meeting, the State Board will provide an extended public comment period. The State Board will hear from several panels consisting of Maryland parents and students, key education stakeholders and national public health experts. In addition, the Maryland Department of Health will provide a status update on COVID-19 in the state and MSDE will provide an update.

Access the complete agenda and livestream here.

Public comment can be provided during this meeting according to the guidelines for virtual participation. Comments are limited to three minutes. Registration is limited to 20 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 20-person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment is now open and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 15. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants will be notified and provided information to access the meeting, along with guidelines for participating.

# # #

MSBE Hosts Special Meeting 11.16.2021