Global 3D Display Market Is Expected to Reach USD 97.1 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

3D Display market by Type (Volumetric Display, Stereoscopic Display, Head Mounted Display), Technology (Plasma Display Panel, Organic Light Emitting Diode, Digital Light Processing, Light Emitting Diode), Application (Television, Smartphones, Monitor, Virtual Reality Headset, Projector Devices), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global 3D display market is expected to grow from USD 14 billion in 2020 to USD 97.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The global 3D display market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to 3D visualization in the gaming, entertainment, medical and defense, which is propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of the 3D display and lack of 3D content hinders the market. Increase in demand for 3D displays in TVs, smartphones, and health care fuels the market. Furthermore, the increasing need for TV, monitor, smart-phone, and tablets and the scope of 3D display penetration provide ample growth opportunities.

A 3D display is a display device that is capable of conveying depth perception to the viewer utilizing stereopsis for binocular vision. The physical world is three-dimensional (3D), but conventional display gadgets can display only two-dimensional (2D) flat pictures that lack depth (i.e., the 1/3 dimension) information. This essential restriction dramatically limits our ability to perceive and understand the complex nature of real-world objects. Nearly half of the capability of the human brain is devoted to visual processing information. Flat images and 2D displays do now no longer harness the brain’s strength effectively. With the advancement in the electronics, optics, laser, and photonics fields, current 3-D display technology are making their way into the marketplace. 3D TV, 3D mobile devices, 3D movies, and 3D games have increasingly demanded accurate 3D displays with no eyeglasses.

The global 3D display market is expected to witness significant growth, owing toRising improvement of smartphones models with curved displays, Proliferation of gaming enterprise worldwide, Integration of AR/VR in customer electronics products, rising penetration of virtual device clusters amongst automobile OEMs, growing demand for 3-D displays in modern scientific applications, Increasing demand for 3-D displays in movie theatres. The factors restraining the growth of the market are lack of content available to display, high cost associated for the 3D displays.Statistical surveying Future (MRFR) recalls the effect of the gaming business on growing the 3-d exhibit area in its examination of the 3-d presentation market. The program's advertising in business and broadcasting frameworks has likewise determined notices as significant influencers in the investigation. Its impact on customer behavior is substantial because many associated areas like tablets, cell phones, and monitors are required to introduce benefits for themselves by taking jumps in advancement.

Key players operating in global 3D display market include Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Corporation, LG electronics Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, 3D Combination, Sony Corporation, 3DIcon, Fujifilm Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. To gain a significant market share in the global 3D display market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In February 2019, the VividQ and Fourth Dimension Displays Limited collaborated to develop a holographic 3D for mixed reality headsets to deliver the images in real-time using phase modulation technology.

Apple launched a smartwatch having a flexible OLED display in November 2020, rendering high-resolution graphics and text images.

In May 2020, Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC announced the development of its new medical technique perception theater, "Ocutrx OR-Bot," which's equipped with a 3D 8K exhibit display screen to work careful apparatuses.

Stereoscopic display segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 63.6% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the global 3D display market is segmented into volumetric display, stereoscopic display, and head-mounted display. Stereoscopic display segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 63.6% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the commercial expansion of stereoscopic cinemas, home entertainment, and gaming applications.

Organic light emitting diode segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 51.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of technology, the global 3D display market is segmented into plasma display panel, organic light emitting diode, digital light processing, and light emitting diode. Organic light emitting diode segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 51.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the high wide-angle view and contrast ratio offered by OLED in mobile screens, accelerating its adoption by major key players.

Projector devices segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 51.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global 3D display market is segmented into television, smartphones, monitor, virtual reality headset, projector devices, and others. Projector devices segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 51.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D projectors in the home theaters, cinemas, and educational sector.

Regional Segment of Global 3D Display Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global 3D display market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region held the largest market share of 31.8% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the U.S. in the North America region owing toincreasing trend of online gaming in this region.

About the report:

The global 3D display market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

