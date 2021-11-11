Submit Release
Kaumualii Highway brush clearing to resume Monday, Nov. 15

Posted on Nov 10, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai highway users of a single lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Kipu Road Maluhia Road on Monday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for brush clearing.

The single lane closure with alternating traffic control was originally scheduled for Nov. 8 through Nov. 10. HDOT postponed the work to allow the community additional time to prepare for the closure. Lane closure notices for State Highways are posted every Friday to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

This daytime lane closure is needed to ensure visibility on the highway and safe access for pedestrians and bicyclists. HDOT crews typically clear this area at least twice annually. Tree trimming and brush clearing is done during daylight for the safety of the crews and need for the crews to see what they are doing.

Kauai is also currently within fledgling season when endangered and threatened seabird fledglings make their way to the ocean from their burrows. No night work is allowed during this period between Sept. 15 and Dec. 15 to reduce the risk of lights leading the fledglings off course where they frequently become disoriented and die.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify the public of the work. Highway users are advised to expect delays, account for extra travel time, and use apps such as Google Maps or Waze to plan their commutes.

