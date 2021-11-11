Author Christian Howard releases his new book 'Is Eternity Already Here?'

For all history humans have been trying to find out the who, what, where, how and why of our existence. The author claims in his book are the final answers.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you think about it, God should have had his PR department send out a press release to announce the creation of a new universe because that's a really Big Deal! We should know something about where it comes from, what it's made of and what God had in mind. Why did He do it? Since nothing was created yet so nobody was there to listen anyway, the author decided to take on the job of God's Acting Press Secretary and come up with what He would have wanted us to know. We need the who, what, when, where, how and why of the universe. The author claims that countless paranormal experiences in his life including many conversations with God's Staff related in the book are his credentials for the position. Here is what he learned about God's problem and how He is is going to solve it:1) He needs a school for His lazy angels to reach higher grades of Spirit2) He’s going to build it in an unused piece of real estate called the human brain3) The classes will be like a big computer game real only to the human brain consciousness4) He will occasionally let miracles happen to show it really is all just a big delusion5) He’s going to hide love everywhere and make finding it the homework6) All those He sends there have to get their love diploma to graduateFor the author to learn this information and communicate on a level to talk to the Boss and Staff and be Acting Press Secretary, he needed a whole life of special training. He knew like everybody's his brain was stuck in the human dreamworld and he had to access God’s state of mind. To do this he reports that from decades of meditation he reached the superconscious and developed trans-dimensional vision, then he became a hypnotherapist to learn about the subconscious. He also needed to find a new language, a way to communicate here in this universe as well as with God's Staff. He found it through the experiences of three people who died and were raised from death in our time - Dr. Eben Alexander, Dr. Mary Neal and business owner Anita Moorjani. They reported that on the other side of death they maintained self-awareness, were miraculously healed and brought back to life by an energy that showed clearly physical reality really is just a big delusion, a game trapped in the human mind. From them the author learned how to communicate – with a different kind of consciousness.In addition to his research in consciousness, the author is a business owner, marketing professional, musician and composer, linguist, inventor, poet and private pilot, loves quantum physics, restores classic cars, and has had countless paranormal experiences. From this eclectic life he was well suited to be Acting Press Secretary for the Big House and reveal what he calls our Spiritual Relativity. In his new book he shares events in a life that was his own personal schoolroom to prepare him for the job. He also reports that for His lazy angels to find their way home from the new universe, God provided 8 basic rations:1) A beautiful planet in a magnificent cosmos as the schoolroom2) Human body spacesuits for their ET Spirits to experience it3) Freedom to create and choose and guide their lives4) Love, tenderness, beauty and gentleness to light the right path5) Anger, hate, pain and destruction to show the wrong way6) His own Special Teachers everywhere to point the way home7) Circles of many life-grades until everything is conditioned by love8) A secret door inside to show they are always held in His armsMr. Howard claims that his whole book itself is like a press release and answers the questions who, what, when, where, how and why about humans once and for all time.