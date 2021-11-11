GasTechno Energy & Fuels Targeting Rapid Growth of Renewable Fuel Energy Center With Low Carbon Intensity Pathway
GasTechno develops new low cost renewable natural gas pre-treatment system and fuels pathway to methanol, DME, hydrogen and electricity for charging stations.BOYNE FALLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GasTechno Energy & Fuels (USA) LLC (“GEF”), one of the world leaders in single-step methane-to-methanol conversion technology, recently closed its $7 million Series A equity financing among accredited investors. To continue its rapid growth, the company will deploy two commercial-scale Mini-GTL® facilities at a landfill site in Michigan to process renewable natural gas into renewable methanol, ethanol, hydrogen and DME (Dimethyl ether) vehicle fuel. Low carbon renewable fuel end products including DME, a “drop in” liquid diesel fuel replacement, will be marketed and sold to corporate fleet, trucking, marine and other customers to help them achieve their aggressive “net zero” emission goals. Liquid renewable fuels produced are eligible for valuable RIN and LCFS credits under the Federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and state Low Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS), respectively.
The company is targeting rapid growth in the burgeoning renewable fuel sector by converting small-scale sources of renewable gas from landfills and dairy digesters into low- to negative-carbon intensity (CI) liquid renewable fuels. GasTechno’s integrated design can be deployed profitably at small-scale with up to 50% lower capital and 20% lower operating cost than competing RNG-to-pipeline systems. Included in this integrated design is GasTechno’s patent-pending gas pre-treatment system that uses field-tested advanced compression, H2S-CO2 methanol scrubbers and a PSA-membrane system to deliver the industry’s lowest unit cost gas treatment. In 2020, GasTechno filed patent applications on a newly developed CO2-to-ethanol and -methanol conversion process technology that eliminates CO2 venting from the overall GasTechno Mini-GTL® process, significantly lowering the CI score of the liquid renewable fuels produced. GasTechno utilizes the same process for capture and conversion of effluent CO2 to ethanol on methanol-powered ships, trucks and power generation equipment that makes methanol the perfect low- to negative-carbon intensity fuel system.
Walter Breidenstein said, “In the past decade, we have seen incredible innovation, especially during the last two years when we shifted our focus to renewable liquid fuels rather than on oil & gas flare emission reduction. Without supporting regulation, the oil & gas industry has been slow to adopt emission reduction technologies, but the renewable fuels sector has welcomed our innovations with open arms and investment. We have innovated and commercialized technologies at the fastest pace since founding the company. As the low-cost gas-to-liquids provider, I am so excited about our huge growth potential in the renewable fuels sector.”
The company is currently in discussions to acquire gas rights at several landfill sites that will allow it to deploy fully integrated commercial-scale Mini-GTL® plants with its patent-pending gas treatment system to demonstrate the lowest cost, most carbon efficient renewable fuels production system. The renewable methanol will be transported to a retail fueling station in California for conversion to on-demand hydrogen, DME, renewable diesel and low carbon electricity for EV charging stations. The location of this GasTechno Energy Center will be announced soon.
“In March 2021, UBS published its in depth ‘Q Series: Energy Transition’ and estimates total global expenditures necessary to meet the Paris Accord of between $120 trillion and $160 trillion, in the following categories: $35 trillion to $70 trillion for clean energy generation, $20 trillion to $30 trillion for infrastructure upgrades, $20 trillion to $40 trillion for carbon capture, $10 trillion to $20 trillion for research and development and $10 trillion to $20 trillion for the continued production of oil and gas reserves. In March 2021, the International Renewable Energy Agency provided its own projection that $130 trillion of investment in clean and transition technologies and equipment were necessary to meet the Paris Accord’s goals.” (What’s Driving Transition Energy IPOs and SPAC Combinations? How a Combination of Capital Market Developments and Regulations Could Supercharge Growth).
According to a March 2021 Quality of Intellectual Property (QoIP) study by Aon’s Intellectual Property Solutions, GasTechno hold’s the world’s largest portfolio of single-step methanol patents, and exceeds its competitors Linde, Haldor Topsoe, Shell, Air Liquide, Exxon Mobil and EnBw based upon research in the study. The future of methane conversion and CO2 capture-conversion is here now. The AON study is available for potential investors that are interested to participate in the financing round.
Currently, GEF is preparing itself as a SPAC-ready investment with an eye to dominate rapid growth in the renewable fuel and chemical sectors. GEF has secured an LOI to deploy up to 40 landfill gas-to-methanol systems over the next 3 years to reach a projected $1 billion in annual revenue. The goal is to reach $3 to 5 billion in annual revenue within 5 years as the US economy moves toward supporting low carbon fuels. GEF plans to license and sell turn-key Mini-GTL® systems to large renewable energy developers, corporations and government sponsors seeking to produce low carbon renewable fuels and chemicals. In August and September 2021, the company engaged two leading accounting firms to prepare PCAOB audits and is now evaluating consultants and investment bankers to underwrite a 409A Pre-SPAC valuation.
