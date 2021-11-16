Litter and Recycling Charity Starting in North Louisiana
Picking up the litter, modernizing the dump sites, and recycling it all. More Jobs, Less Trash, Cleaner Communities.RUSTON, LOUISIANA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NELArecycles, a community rehabilitation program based in Northeast Louisiana, is excited to announce that they have officially been registered as a 501c3 nonprofit organization under the IRS. NELArecycles focuses on giving people with disabilities or other barriers for employment the skills, resources, and opportunities necessary for full participation in the workforce through supported work in roadside trash collection and recycling.
“NELArecycles is excited to share that we are officially registered as a 501c3 nonprofit under the IRS and we would encourage anyone interested in the restoration of Northeast Louisiana to get involved with the mission.” stated Jeremy Jones, a representative of NELArecycles. “We’re going to pick up the litter, modernize the rural dump sites, and recycle everything we touch. We especially need local businesses to donate their baled recyclables, as a large part of our funding comes from the sale of the material we collect.”
The mission of NELArecycles is the restoration of Northeast Louisiana. The communities in that region need accessible jobs, lower taxes, and a whole lot less trash blowing everywhere. With everyone’s help, NELArecycles will make an obvious and immediate difference in the community. Help your neighbor gain the independence of a good job, help your town get all the trash picked up and lower taxes, help your community have recycling options for every business. Help NELArecycles by donating, volunteering, or just sharing the message.
Please visit https://www.nelarecycles.org or email info@nelarecycles.org to learn more about opportunities for employment, partnerships and donations.
###
Jeremy Jones
NELArecycles
info@nelarecycles.org