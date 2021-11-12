New Poll Results in Chula Vista Mayoral Race

Campa-Najjar Emerges as Top Democrat Facing Republican McCann

CHULA VISTA, CA, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new, independent poll of 631 Chula Vista voters, conducted by leading US political pollster Public Policy Polling of Raleigh, North Carolina, shows Chula Vista Councilmember John McCann and small business owner and educator Ammar Campa-Najjar substantially ahead of the rest of the field of Chula Vista mayoral contenders and neck and neck when vying against one another.

The election to replace the current Mayor of Chula Vista, who cannot run again in 2022 due to term limits, will be held next year. A primary will be held next June, and candidates are now preparing to campaign. This early poll, held a year ahead of the general election, shows nearly half of voters have formed opinions on candidates.

The results show that if the election were held today, voters would advance lone Republican John McCann (19%) and leading Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar (13%) to the general election. Three other Democrats each secured about half Campa-Najjar’s share: Rudy Ramirez 7%, Jill M. Galvez 7% and Zaneta Encarnacion 6%. Nearly half (48%) of those polled are undecided.

47% of poll respondents identified themselves as Democrats, 24% as Republicans and 29% as Independents. When asked to choose between just candidates John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, voters were even at 26% each, with the remaining 48% undecided. When given a similar choice between McCann and Democrat Zaneta Encarnacion, voters chose McCann over Encarnacion nearly two to one, 30% vs. 16%, with 54% undecided.

The same poll showed favorability ratings for McCann and Campa-Najjar nearly identical at 29/19/52% (Favorable/Unfavorable/Unsure) for McCann and 29/20/51% for Campa-Najjar. Favorability ratings for other mayoral candidates were substantially lower: Rudy Ramirez 15/10/75%, Jill M. Galvez 13/13/73% and Zaneta Encarnacion 13/10/77%.



###

This fully-independent poll was conducted by Public Policy Polling (3020 Highwoods Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604; information@publicpolicypolling.com; 888 621-6988) with no funding from or coordination with any political party or candidate. Poll results can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UnaQRzDoOLDa-eS7n4XfZRiRINltjLDX/view?usp=sharing .