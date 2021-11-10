Council Sends Three Names To Governor For Court Of Criminal Appeals Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met today to consider five applicants for the Court of Criminal Appeals vacancy in the Western Section. After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

Donald H. Allen

John W. Campbell

Vicki S. Snyder

The Council has forwarded these three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

The Court of Criminal Appeals vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Alan E. Glenn, effective July 1, 2021.