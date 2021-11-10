Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Court-imposed Conditions / Obstruction of Justice / Extortion

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A304063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: Summer & Fall of 2021

VIOLATION: Violation of court-imposed conditions; obstruction of justice; extortion

ACCUSED: Harley Lee Breer Jr.

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 14th, 2021, the Vermont State Police was notified that an inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility, Harley Breer Jr., was sending threatening letters to friends, family, and co-workers of a victim of domestic violence. Detectives assigned to VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations collected the letters and discovered that Breer was contacting this victim directly and through third-party contact, which represent a violation of Breer’s active court-imposed conditions from a pending case earlier this year involving allegations of aggravated domestic assault and other charges. The threatening and intimidating content of these letters also support charges that Breer committed the offenses of obstruction of justice, and extortion. Breer was issued a citation to appear in at 9 a.m. Nov. 19, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Breer’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2021 @ 0900

COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802)229-2648 (Fax)