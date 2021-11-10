San Marcos joins Clear Energy Alliance
San Marcos is now the 12th city in San Diego County to join a community choice aggregate energy program.
For those how want to see every community reduce their carbon footprint, local control of sustainable renewable energy choices is the key.”SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of San Marcos City Council voted unanimously to join an existing community choice aggregate for meeting the energy needs of its residents starting in January 2023. The City will join Solana Beach, Del Mar, Carlsbad, and Escondido in this Joint Exercise of Power Resolution in becoming a member of Clean Energy Alliance.
— Alan Geraci
City Manager, Jack Griffin reports that a decision had to happen now so a full year of implementation can happen in 2022 and service can be offered to San Marcos residents starting January 2023. “This plan will allow us to meet our climate action goals” said Griffin.
Community support for this decision was offered by the North County Group Sierra Club. “For those how want to see every community reduce their carbon footprint, local control of sustainable renewable energy choices is the key” said Alan Geraci, Executive Board Member for North County Group Sierra Club. “San Marcos joining Carlsbad and Escondido makes good sense an is the right choice for San Marcos” Geraci said.
Councilmember Randy Walton commented that “this is huge because there’s no other way to meet our climate action goals and the risk is minimal.” Mayor Rebecca Jones said joining Clean Energy Alliance is “the best option to protect our residents with their clean energy needs in the long term and to move us forward to meet climate action goals.”
Other cities in north county, including Oceanside are also moving toward local control of their energy needs. Customers can opt out and continue to be customers of SDG&E if they choose.
