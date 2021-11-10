ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 12-15) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along some Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Nov. 12-15), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Street and Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 15) for widening project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Northbound State Route 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th, 19th and Seventh avenues closed. DETOUR : Expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes including eastbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Tatum Boulevard to travel beyond the closure.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Gilbert and Greenfield roads in the East Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 15) for asphalt pavement removal. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. DETOUR : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Eastbound US 60 traffic exiting at Gilbert Road can detour along eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane in both directions between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street (near the I-10 "Stack" interchange) from 4 a.m. to noon Saturday (Nov. 13) for barrier wall repair. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and stay alert for construction crews and equipment in the work zone.

Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes near Avondale Boulevard and westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes near 75th Avenue from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 13) for pavement repair work. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Fairway Drive and Dysart Road closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue closed. DETOUR: Please use caution and stay alert for construction crews and equipment in the work zone.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.