Groups help make wildlife safety improvements to fencing west of Cody

A section of right-of-way fencing between Buffalo Bill Reservoir and Wapiti was improved this month for wildlife movements following removal of fencing stays between the fence posts.

“It is great to have such willing and energetic volunteers and partners, like WYDOT, to help make a positive impact not only for wildlife, but for the community. Modifying fences to facilitate migration not only helps wildlife, but helps raise awareness in the community of the challenges that we in the agriculture community face both economically and ethically in our crucial winter range.” said Cory Williams, Trout Creek Ranch manager and Absaroka Fence Initiative steering committee member.

The volunteer work by the Absaroka Fence Initiative (ranchers, wildlife enthusiasts, non-profit organizations, federal agencies and state agencies, such as Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming Department of Transportation) happened on Nov. 6 through the Trout Creek Ranch property.

"With the 12-foot fence spacing and the fence stays in between the posts, the decision was made to remove the stays to make the fence more permeable and wildlife friendly," said WYDOT District Construction Engineer Randy Merritt of Basin. "Game and Fish looked at the newer Type E (wildlife friendly) and determined that the newer fencing was making passage a bit difficult for deer."

The right-of-way fencing was removed and replaced a few years ago. "It was a good move for wildlife because we were able to switch out the woven wire fence for Type E wildlife-friendly fencing, and then our Cody maintenance crew was able to make it even more friendly for elk by installing the wooden top rail," Merritt said.

The new right-of-way fencing between the highway and Trout Creek Ranch property was built with smooth wires to enhance safety for wildlife movements.

"Fences serve a valuable purpose on the western landscape. As the field of fence ecology evolves, so does our understanding of how to best adapt a fence for its intended purpose while accommodating for the local wildlife," said Jenny DeSarro of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. DeSarro is also an Absaroka Fence Initiative steering committee member.

"This project is an example of WYDOT's ability to implement, observe, adapt and partner," DeSarro said.

Information about the Absaroka Fence Initiative is available at https:// absarokafenceinitiative.org/

Photo credit: Kathy Lichtendahl/Absaroka Fence Initiative