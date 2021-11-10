Syntell Smith’s “Book Endings: Loss, Pain and Revelations” Named Winner of 2021 NYC Big Book Award for General Fiction
EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Big Book Award program has recognized “Book Endings: Loss, Pain and Revelations” by Syntell Smith as a 2021 Distinguished Favorite in the General Fiction category. “Book Endings” is Smith’s second novel in the “Call Numbers” series.
The book series follows the lives of staff working in a branch of the New York Public Library system during the 1990s. Smith's new adult literary contemporary novel has been recognized as a relatable narrative mix of humor, social commentary and drama and explores an eclectic cast of diverse characters.
The NYC Big Book Awards recognize quality books from independent and traditionally published authors, as well as from publishers from big and small presses.
“New York City is synonymous with the global publishing industry,” said the sponsor of The NYC Big Book Awards, Gabrielle Olczak. “We are elated to highlight these authors' books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements. Thanks to the internet and many self-publishing opportunities, the publishing industry has become democratized and truly global. All authors, whether backed by big publishing houses or as independent writers, have the opportunity to create great books. We want to help find the audiences for these books and celebrate the printed book in the town that makes authors superstars. We look forward to showcasing these titles to a larger audience.”
Books are judged on presentation, editorial quality and audience appeal. Experts from different corners of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters, judge the competition. Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
To see all the 2021 Distinguished Favorite honorees, visit nycbigbookaward.com/2021distinguishedfavorites.
For more information on Smith and to order his books, visit syntellsmithpublishing.com.
