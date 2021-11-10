Submit Release
VIDEO: NCDMVA Secretary Gaskin’s Message in Recognition of Veterans Day

Raleigh, NC

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2021  

Contact: Jessica Coscia  

VIDEONCDMVA Secretary Gaskin’s Message in Recognition of Veterans Day 

RALEIGH, NC - North Carolina Department of Military & Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) Secretary Walter E. Gaskin today released a video message in advance of Veterans Day, recognizing North Carolina’s and America’s veterans for their service to our country: 

Our State has a rich history of and close ties to the military, with nearly 800,000 Veterans and over 100,000 active-duty service members and their families calling the Tar Heel State home...   

...The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs exists to serve these heroes and their families. And we know that our work in never done. 

This Veterans Day take a moment to thank the men and women who have kept this country safe and free for all to enjoy. 

Watch Secretary Gaskin’s Full Video Message HERE. 

Read Governor Cooper’s Veterans Day Proclamation HERE 

https://www.milvets.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2021/11/10/video-ncdmva-secretary-gaskins-message-recognition-veterans-day

